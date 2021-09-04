Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.9858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

