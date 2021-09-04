Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 443,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $136.37 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $137.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

