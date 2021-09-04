KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Thomas Keith Todd Buys 9,999 Shares

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 9,999 shares of KRM22 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £2,999.70 ($3,919.13).
Shares of KRM stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. KRM22 Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 54 ($0.71).
About KRM22
