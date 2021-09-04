KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Thomas Keith Todd Buys 9,999 Shares

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 9,999 shares of KRM22 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £2,999.70 ($3,919.13).

Shares of KRM stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. KRM22 Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 54 ($0.71).

Get KRM22 alerts:

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.