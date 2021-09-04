Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

