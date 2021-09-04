Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,950. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.