Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,047,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms have commented on T. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.