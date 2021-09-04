Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,859. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.