Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $26,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

