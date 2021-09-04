Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 449,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $931.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

