Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 449,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $931.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.63.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.