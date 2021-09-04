Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 449,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

LE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

