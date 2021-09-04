Lead Edge Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:LEGA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 123,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 32,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

