Lee Financial Co Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

