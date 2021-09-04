Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $478.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $265,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

