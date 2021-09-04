Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 500 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMND. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Lemonade by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Lemonade by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lemonade by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lemonade by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

