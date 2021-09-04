Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Lemonade stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,023 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 209.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lemonade by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

