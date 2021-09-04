Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.65.

Li Auto stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion and a PE ratio of -189.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

