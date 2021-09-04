Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.65.
Li Auto stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion and a PE ratio of -189.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
