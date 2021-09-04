Liberum Capital Raises Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AFX stock opened at GBX 1,840 ($24.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,668.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,516.97. The firm has a market cap of £753.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33. Alpha FX Group has a 1 year low of GBX 846.35 ($11.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

