Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.52. 56,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $385.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

In other news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $248,329. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

