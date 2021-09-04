LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.

LifeVantage stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.44. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

