Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

LINC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 35,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,690. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.