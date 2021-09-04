Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $113,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

LNC stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

