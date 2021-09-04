Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €270.18 ($317.86).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Linde stock traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €265.20 ($312.00). The company had a trading volume of 423,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Linde has a 52 week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52 week high of €270.90 ($318.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €254.79 and a 200-day moving average of €241.29. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

