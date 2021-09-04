Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. 126,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.51 million, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquidity Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Liquidity Services worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

