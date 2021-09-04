Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $4.42

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00008776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $570.05 million and approximately $48.79 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002362 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

