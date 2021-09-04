Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $216.45 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $14.45 billion and approximately $4.25 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $216.45 or 0.00431651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

