Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. 50,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,490,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

