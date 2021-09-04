Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,354,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.90. 50,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,593. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.