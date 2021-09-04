Livenodes (LNO) Reaches Market Cap of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017804 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

