Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,830 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $138.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

