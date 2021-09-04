Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,610 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $63.89 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

