Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 136.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $10.02 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $859.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $95,789.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,854 shares in the company, valued at $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

