Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,331 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 129.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.57. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.