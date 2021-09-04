Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Woodward by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Woodward by 81.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.