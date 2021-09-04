LSV Asset Management Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

