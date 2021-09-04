LSV Asset Management Makes New $178,000 Investment in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Hawthorn Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

