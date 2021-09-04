Lua Token (LUA) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00122229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00798768 BTC.

About Lua Token

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

