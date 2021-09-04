LuaSwap Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $196,236.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00121176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.33 or 0.00797667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048016 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,914,128 coins and its circulating supply is 110,510,070 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

