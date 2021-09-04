Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $24.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

LL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $600.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.