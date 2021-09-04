Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $89.03. 489,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

