Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE MGU opened at $24.24 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

