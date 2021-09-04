Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,250,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 42,250,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE M opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

