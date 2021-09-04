Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

PTCT opened at $44.15 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.02.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

