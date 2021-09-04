Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 132,158 Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 334,695 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,776,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,487,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DBDR opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

