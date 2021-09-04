Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 131 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,019,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $332.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.36. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $333.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

