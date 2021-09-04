Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $995,000.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units alerts:

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.