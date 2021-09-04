Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.56% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

