Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,634 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

