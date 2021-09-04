Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 70.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,817 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

VZ stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

