Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 378.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,342,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,548,000 after buying an additional 986,019 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.