Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $102.68 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

